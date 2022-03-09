Lilium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,502 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 855% compared to the typical volume of 681 call options.
NASDAQ:LILM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15. Lilium has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $11.66.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lilium by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.
About Lilium (Get Rating)
Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
