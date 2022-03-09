Lilium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,502 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 855% compared to the typical volume of 681 call options.

NASDAQ:LILM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15. Lilium has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lilium by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LILM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

