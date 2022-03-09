Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
LMST stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
