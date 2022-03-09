Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LMST stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

