Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,616,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. The firm has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $199.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

