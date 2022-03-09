Lincoln Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. 18,245,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.