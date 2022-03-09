Lincoln Capital LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 241,617 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

