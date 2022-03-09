Lincoln Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.85. 976,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.