LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $8,989.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

