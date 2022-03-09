Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $486.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $486.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

NYSE:LMT opened at $448.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.90. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

