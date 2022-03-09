Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 87,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 118.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

