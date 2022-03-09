Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.74

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.74 and last traded at $69.76, with a volume of 40056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Logitech International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Logitech International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Logitech International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

