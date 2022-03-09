Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.96 EPS

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $24.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $628.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.