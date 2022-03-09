Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.96 EPS

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $24.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $628.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

