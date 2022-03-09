Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $14,865,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

