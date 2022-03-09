Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Targa Resources by 81.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 302,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 26.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,354 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 356,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.13 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

