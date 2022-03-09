Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American International Group by 164.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $90,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth $31,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 444.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 613,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after buying an additional 501,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

