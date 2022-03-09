LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 96,472 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

