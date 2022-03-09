LPL Financial LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after buying an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 340,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 234,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

