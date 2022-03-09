LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Lansing Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 127,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth $1,299,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $181.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.93. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.