LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.