LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $37.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several research firms recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

LTC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. 1,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $13,854,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

