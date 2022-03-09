LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.