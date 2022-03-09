Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

