Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 149,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 762,707 shares.The stock last traded at $6.78 and had previously closed at $6.52.
LYEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.
About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
