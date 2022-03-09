Madeline Otero Sells 10,500 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.25 million, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

