Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 1,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

