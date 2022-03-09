Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Purchases $32,025.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MGNI opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $53.48.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the second quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Magnite by 29.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Magnite by 640.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

