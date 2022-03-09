Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Purchases $32,025.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MGNI opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $53.48.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.
Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.
