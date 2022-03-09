MahaDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00007675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

