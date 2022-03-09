Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Shares of MDI opened at C$11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$947.60 million and a P/E ratio of 35.71. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of C$6.42 and a 12-month high of C$11.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.