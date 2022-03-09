Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.70. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. Manchester United’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter.

About Manchester United (Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

