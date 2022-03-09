Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Manitex International stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a P/E ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manitex International stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.39% of Manitex International worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

