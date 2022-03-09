Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $24.63. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 65,872 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 965,623 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 505.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 509,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

