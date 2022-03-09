Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for 5.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

MKL traded up $25.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,243.43. 265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,243.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,250.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

