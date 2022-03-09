Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 2.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $133.49 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.53%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

