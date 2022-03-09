Marshall Wace LLP Has $83,000 Stake in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,693 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Westwater Resources were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 45.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 75,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the period. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWR stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

