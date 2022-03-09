Marshall Wace LLP Invests $123,000 in X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of X Financial by 10,541.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

XYF opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. X Financial has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.57 and a beta of 0.74.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

