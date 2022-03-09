Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $111,000 Investment in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GreenBox POS by 76.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GreenBox POS by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GreenBox POS during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Benjamin J. Chung sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $138,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GreenBox POS stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. GreenBox POS has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of GreenBox POS in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

