Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 36,954 Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 231,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 79,636 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNUS opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

In other Genius Brands International news, insider Harold Chizick sold 419,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $486,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Genius Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

