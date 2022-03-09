Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MMLP opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 million, a PE ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMLP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 9,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 168,024 shares of company stock valued at $521,004 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 81,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

