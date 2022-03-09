Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.100-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Masonite International stock traded up $5.34 on Wednesday, reaching $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.62. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.25.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

