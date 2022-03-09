MASQ (MASQ) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $108,219.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00042767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.06 or 0.06487750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,087.19 or 1.00398410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041490 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,515,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

