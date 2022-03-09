Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $26.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.40 million and the highest is $27.27 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $130.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $132.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $200.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.15 million to $232.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTTR. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matterport by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Matterport by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth $36,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,317,835. Matterport has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

