Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 6,617,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,317,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Matterport has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.