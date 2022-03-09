Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 6,617,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,317,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Matterport has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.