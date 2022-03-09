Matthew Charles Brown Sells 2,298 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $148,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. 136,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,626. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.