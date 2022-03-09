McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,818. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $208.24 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.66 and a 200 day moving average of $250.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

