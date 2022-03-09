MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MDVL opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. MedAvail has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter worth $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MedAvail in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MedAvail by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MedAvail by 760.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

