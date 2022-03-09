Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $109.40

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.40 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 110.30 ($1.45), with a volume of 2852046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.30 ($1.59).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.44 ($2.99).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.03%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($60,993.19). Also, insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,198.11). Insiders have purchased 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,000 in the last 90 days.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

