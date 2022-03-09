Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $301.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $340.07.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $190.29 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $186.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

