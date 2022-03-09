Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after buying an additional 458,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 66,769 shares of company stock valued at $533,362. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

CTLP stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $487.64 million, a PE ratio of -343.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

