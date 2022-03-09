Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 7,485 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 105.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 203,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 404,533 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 2.91.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

