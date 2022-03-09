Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $85,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $143,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

