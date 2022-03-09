Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $1,386,530.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Aggersbjerg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,317.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,483.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,504.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.20 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.